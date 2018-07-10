PM Narendra Modi arranges special traditional dance performance for President Moon Jae-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

Visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in was today treated to a colourful traditional Indian dance performance here that was arranged especially for him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Moon and his wife Kim Jung-sook tonight hosted a dinner for the Korean community living in India, and also greeted a group of Indian veterans who had assisted the South during the Korean war. President Moon in his address in the Korean language underlined the historical ties between the two countries and thanked Modi for arranging the special performance for him. Moon applauded each and every performers on the stage and posed for pictures with them.

“Our President thanked PM Modi for this gesture in his speech. He also said that there are a lot of untapped areas as far as the cooperation between India and Korea is concerned. President Moon hoped that in future the two sides can work on these untapped potential areas also,” Korean envoy here Bong-kil Shin said. South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, who is travelling with the President, was also present on the occasion. President Moon in his address also spoke about the new Samsung factory in Noida that he jointly inaugurated with Modi.

He also fondly recalled the metro ride that the two leaders took today on way to the site of the new factory of the South Korean consumer electronics major and his visit to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial here.