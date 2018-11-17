PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah trying to create opposition less India, says TDP

By: | Published: November 17, 2018 6:59 PM

The TDP Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah were seeking to create an opposition less India and said the party's objectives was to 'protect democracy'.

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, opposition less India, BJP, TDP, Andhra Pradesh, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, india newsPrime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP president Amit Shah. (File photo: PTI)

The TDP Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah were seeking to create an opposition less India and said the party’s objectives was to ‘protect democracy’. “Modi and Shah are trying to eat away other parties so that no opposition is left in the country.

Democracy will be that much stronger only if there is a strong opposition,” TDP politburo member and Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said in a statement. He said ‘protecting democracy’ was TDPs objective while it was everyones responsibility to prevent BJP from retaining power (at the Centre) in 2019. He also slammed changing of names of some cities in the country, saying it was a ‘Tughlaq act’.

Interestingly, the Chandrababu Naidu government had also embarked on a name-changing spree. It rechristened Rajahmundry as Rajamahendravaram and Anantapur as Anantapuramu. Names of projects and many other schemes launched by Congress governments were also changed in the last four years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah trying to create opposition less India, says TDP
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition