PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to address CMs of BJP-ruled states

Party sources have said better coordination between the organisation and government, besides a stronger emphasis on “pro-poor” and developmental works is at the centre of the exercise. (Reuters)

A meeting of BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers in which the party top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will address them on the agenda of good governance and pro-poor measures got underway here today.

BJP chief Amit Shah inaugurated the meeting, which will be addressed by Modi later in the evening.

The chief ministers are expected to speak about their government’s programmes aimed at executing the agenda.

The meeting comes in the wake of a day-long workshop of the party’s core committee leaders of states on Tuesday in which Modi pitched for reaching out to all sections of society, especially the poor, while Shah underlined the need for expanding the organisation and greater coordination.

Modi had said that when the party is in power, then the aim should be to win over the masses with the government’s work.

The PM had also cautioned party leaders against some elements trying to divert their attention from the developmental agenda, in an apparent reference to several controversies stalking the party.