PM Narendra Modi admits to theft in Rafale deal before SC, says Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

By: | Updated: November 13, 2018 2:48 PM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has admitted to "theft" in the Rafale deal before the Supreme Court and to changes in the contract without asking the Indian Air Force.

Congress, Rahul Gandhi, BJP, Rafale deal, Narendra Modi, Indian Air Force, india newsCongress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has admitted to “theft” in the Rafale deal before the Supreme Court and to changes in the contract without asking the Indian Air Force. On Monday, the Centre submitted a 14-page document titled “Details of the steps in the decision making process leading to the award of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft order” to the Supreme Court.

“Modi ji has admitted to his theft in the Supreme Court. In the affidavit, he admitted to changes in the contract without asking the Air Force and put Rs 30,000 crore in Ambani’s pocket. “The picture is still to come my friend,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. He also tagged a media report, alleging that the government in its affidavit before the Supreme Court has thrown up more “wrong doings” in the Rafale deal.

Also read| ‘I don’t have a reputation of lying’: Dassault CEO Eric Trappier responds to Rahul Gandhi’s charges on Rafale deal

The Centre disclosed to the Supreme Court the pricing details for the 36 Rafale jets that were negotiated on “better terms” and said it “completely followed” the Defence Procurement Procedure laid out in 2013 and secured approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security. The submission by the Centre was made in the 14-page document that has since been made public. However, the pricing details provided in a sealed cover remained in the custody of the top court. The court will peruse both the documents and take up the matter on Wednesday.

