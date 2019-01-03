PM Narendra Modi adds Jai Anusandhan to Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyan (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday added Jai Anusandhan to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s famous slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Jai Vigyan. He was speaking on Future India: Science and Technology at the 106th Indian Science Congress in Jalandhar.

The prime minister said the life and works of Indian scientists are a compelling testament of integration of deep fundamental insights with technology development and nation-building.

“Today’s new slogan is Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan. I would like to add Jai Anusandhan to it,” he said. He further said that it was through science that India was transforming its present and working to secure its future.

“2018 was a good year for Indian science. Among our achievements this year are the production of aviation grade biofuel, Divya Nayan — a machine for visually impaired, inexpensive devices for diagnosis of cervical cancer, TB, dengue. A real-time landslide warning system,” he said.