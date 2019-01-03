PM Narendra Modi adds Jai Anusandhan to Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyan

By: | Published: January 3, 2019 2:20 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday added Jai Anusandhan to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's famous slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Jai Vigyan.

PM Narendra Modi adds Jai Anusandhan to Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyan (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday added Jai Anusandhan to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s famous slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Jai Vigyan. He was speaking on Future India: Science and Technology at the 106th Indian Science Congress in Jalandhar.

The prime minister said the life and works of Indian scientists are a compelling testament of integration of deep fundamental insights with technology development and nation-building.

“Today’s new slogan is Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan. I would like to add Jai Anusandhan to it,” he said. He further said that it was through science that India was transforming its present and working to secure its future.

Read Also| Donald Trump takes dig at PM Modi for funding ‘library’ in strife-torn Afghanistan

“2018 was a good year for Indian science. Among our achievements this year are the production of aviation grade biofuel, Divya Nayan — a machine for visually impaired, inexpensive devices for diagnosis of cervical cancer, TB, dengue. A real-time landslide warning system,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Narendra Modi adds Jai Anusandhan to Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyan
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition