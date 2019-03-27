PM Modi on Mission Shakti LIVE: India joins US, Russia, China; successfully takes down satellite using anti-satellite weapon A-SAT

PM Narendra Modi address to the nation

PM Modi’s address nation LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi today announced that India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Wednesday. Earlier, PM Modi tweeted to inform that he will address the nation to deliver some important message.

“I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM – 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media,” his tweet reads.

The development comes a day before Modi’s rally in Meerut to kick-star BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.