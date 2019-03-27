PM Modi on Mission Shakti LIVE: India joins US, Russia, China; successfully takes down satellite using anti-satellite weapon A-SAT

  1. Home
Updated:Mar 27, 2019 1:41 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address nation shortly LIVE: PM Narendra Modi tweets that he will deliver an important message through a televised address to the nation.

PM Modi’s address nation LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi today announced that India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Wednesday. Earlier, PM Modi tweeted to inform that he will address the nation to deliver some important message.

“I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM – 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media,” his tweet reads.

The development comes a day before Modi’s rally in Meerut to kick-star BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

 

Live Blog

13:41 (IST)27 Mar 2019
Ministry of External Affairs on Mission Shakti

Ministry of External Affairs on A-SAT: The capability achieved through the Anti-Satellite missile test provides credible deterrence against threats to our growing space-based assets from long range missiles, and proliferation in the types and numbers of missiles. Test isn't directed against any country. India’s space capabilities don't threaten any country nor are they directed against anyone. At the same time, govt is committed to ensuring country’s national security interests&is alert to threats from emerging technologies.

13:36 (IST)27 Mar 2019
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Mission Shakti

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Mission Shakti: It's a historic day, India has emerged as a big space power for which all the scientists & the Prime Minister, in particular, deserve full praise. I compliment the scientists and the Prime Minister. 

13:35 (IST)27 Mar 2019
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Mission Shakti

Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: Congratulations to DRDO India for the success of Mission Shakti, building blocks of which were laid during UPA-Cong Govt in 2012. India has been at forefront of space technology owing to vision of Pandit Nehru and Vikram Sarabhai. Proud moment for India!

13:21 (IST)27 Mar 2019
Target destroyed by A-SAT missile for Mission Shakti was an out of service Indian satellite

Government sources revealed to ANI that the A-SAT weapon was launched around 11:16AM on Wednesday and targeted an Indian satellite which had been decommissioned and was orbiting on a 'Low Earth Orbit' at a height of 300 KM from the earth's surface. The entire test, with confirmation of target elimination, took 3 minutes. (ANI)

13:15 (IST)27 Mar 2019
Former MP CM Shivraj Singh on Mission Shakti

Shivraj Singh on Mission Shakti: Under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi, team DRDO has achieved a remarkable and historic feat. I am feeling proud that Mission Shakti has been successfully conducted making India, the only 4th nation with capability to destroy low orbit satellite using A-SAT missile. I congratulate the whole team of scientists and engineers at DRDO for this monumental achievement. India has become a Space Power and the success of this mission will give a boost to the nation's technological progress as well as economic growth.

13:10 (IST)27 Mar 2019
Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore hails PM Modi

Rathore tweeted: The successful execution of Mission Shakti is a proud, powerful, historical moment for us. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, today we have become a formidable space power with proven Anti-Satellite Missile capability. Many congrats  to DRDO and all Indians!

13:08 (IST)27 Mar 2019
On Mission Shakti, SP's Akhilesh Yadav attacks PM Modi, louds DRDO

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted: Today @narendramodi got himself an hour of free TV & divert nation's attention away from issues on ground — #Unemployment #RuralCrisis & #WomensSecurity — by pointing at the sky. Congratulations @drdo_india &  @isro — this success belongs to you. Thank you for making India safer.

13:06 (IST)27 Mar 2019
Former DRDO Chief and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat on Mission Shakti

Former DRDO Chief and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat to ANI on anti-satellite weapon A-SAT: This is a fantastic capability to have and it gives us a deterrence in case our adversaries try to militarise the space or try to prevent us from using our existing space capabilities. 

13:04 (IST)27 Mar 2019
Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Mission Shakti

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore tweets: The successful execution of Mission Shakti is a proud, powerful, historical moment for us. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, today we have become a formidable space power with proven Anti-Satellite Missile capability. Many congratsto DRDO and all Indians!

12:58 (IST)27 Mar 2019
Strategic expert Brahma Chellaney on Mission Shakti: Space wars are not just Hollywood fiction

Brahma Chellaney: Space wars are not just Hollywood fiction. The US, Russia and China continue to pursue anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons. Space is being turned into a battlefront, making counter-space capabilities critical. In this light, India's successful "kill" with an ASAT weapon is significant.  

12:53 (IST)27 Mar 2019
PM Narendra Modi announces success of Mission Shakti. WATCH
12:52 (IST)27 Mar 2019
PM Narendra Modi on Mission Shakti: Shooting down a satellite is a rare achievement

Announcing success of Mission Shakti, PM Modi said, "Shooting down a low earth orbit satellite is a rare achievement for the country." The satellite was orbiting at an altitude of 300 km, he said, describing India as a space power.  Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India's overall security, Modi said. 

12:50 (IST)27 Mar 2019
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Mission Shakti

Congratulations to all the scientists for carrying out "Mission Shakti" successfully. India is moving fast towards becoming a world leader, and under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, it is on its way to not only become a 'super economic power', but also a 'super science power': Nitin Gadkari (ANI)

12:47 (IST)27 Mar 2019
PM Narendra Modi explains why Mission Shakti is special in his tweet

Mission Shakti is special for 2 reasons:(1) India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised & modern capability. (2) Entire effort is indigenous. India stands tall as a space power! It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony.

12:44 (IST)27 Mar 2019
PM narendra Modi tweets about Mission Shakti

PM Modi tweets: In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today. India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of Mission Shakti

12:42 (IST)27 Mar 2019
PM Narendra Modi on Mission Shakti: We're against arms raised in space

PM Narendra Modi: A-SAT missile will give new strength to India's space programme. I assure international community that our capability won't be used against anyone but is purely India's defence initiative for its security. We're against arms raised in space. This test won't breach any international law or treaties.

12:40 (IST)27 Mar 2019
PM Narendra Modi on Mission Shakti: India achieved a historic feat

PM Narendra Modi: Today is 27th March. A while ago, India achieved a historic feat. India today registered itself as a space power. Till now, 3 countries of the world- America, Russia, & China had this achievement. India is the 4th country to have achieved this feat

12:35 (IST)27 Mar 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Mod LIVE: 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Today, we have enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, navigation, etc. 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.

12:33 (IST)27 Mar 2019
Have enough satellites contributing in various segments: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the nation that India has enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, navigation etc.

12:32 (IST)27 Mar 2019
'Mission Shakti' operation completed within 3 minutes: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi announced that the 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve. He said that it was was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.

12:31 (IST)27 Mar 2019
India becomes fourth country to shot down live satellite

India becomes fourth country in the world to achieve this feat other than US, Russia and China. PM Modi's big announcement came shortly after he chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security.

12:27 (IST)27 Mar 2019
India shot down live satellite: PM Modi

PM Modi said that India today shot down live satellite. "India has achieved an unprecendented success in space technology by conducting a successful test against a low earth orbit satellite. India has completed mission to shoot down Low-Earth Orbital satellite in a 3-minute long 'Operation Shakti'," he said.

12:17 (IST)27 Mar 2019
Something may happen before Lok Sabha polls, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he is still apprehensive that something could happen before the Lok Sabha elections in India. "I am still apprehensive before the elections, I feel that something could happen,” Khan said in an interview to Financial Times. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

12:12 (IST)27 Mar 2019
Omar Abdullah tweets

Meanwhile, the social media is abuzz with speculations as to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak. Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: "He’s declaring the results of the Lok Sabha elections. #JustSaying"

12:01 (IST)27 Mar 2019
PM can't make any policy announcement

Sine the Model Code of Conduct is in force, the Prime Minister can't make any policy announcement. The poll conduct came into effect on March 10, the day Lok Sabha election schedule was announced by the Election Commission.

11:53 (IST)27 Mar 2019
PM Modi may make announcement regarding security

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS)  met at 9 am earlier today, Times Now reported. The Prime Minister may make announcement related to the security.

11:48 (IST)27 Mar 2019
PM Modi's address the nation ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The Prime Minister's address to the nation comes two weeks ahead of the commencement of Lok Sabha polls in the country. His speech will start at 11:45 am.

11:42 (IST)27 Mar 2019
PM Modi to address the nation shortly

PM Modi tweeted that he will address the nation at 11:45 am to make some important announcement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation comes just two weeks ahead of the commencement of the Lok Sabha polls. The address comes just a few hours after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). The meeting was presided over by PM Modi himself. According to television reports, the PM is likely to make announcement related to the national security. Since the Model Code of Conduct is in force, the PM can't make any policy announcement.
