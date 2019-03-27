PM Modi on Mission Shakti LIVE: India joins US, Russia, China; successfully takes down satellite using anti-satellite weapon A-SAT

PM Modi’s address nation LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi today announced that India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Wednesday. Earlier, PM Modi tweeted to inform that he will address the nation to deliver some important message.
“I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM – 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media,” his tweet reads.
The development comes a day before Modi’s rally in Meerut to kick-star BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.
Ministry of External Affairs on A-SAT: The capability achieved through the Anti-Satellite missile test provides credible deterrence against threats to our growing space-based assets from long range missiles, and proliferation in the types and numbers of missiles. Test isn't directed against any country. India’s space capabilities don't threaten any country nor are they directed against anyone. At the same time, govt is committed to ensuring country’s national security interests&is alert to threats from emerging technologies.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Mission Shakti: It's a historic day, India has emerged as a big space power for which all the scientists & the Prime Minister, in particular, deserve full praise. I compliment the scientists and the Prime Minister.
Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: Congratulations to DRDO India for the success of Mission Shakti, building blocks of which were laid during UPA-Cong Govt in 2012. India has been at forefront of space technology owing to vision of Pandit Nehru and Vikram Sarabhai. Proud moment for India!
Government sources revealed to ANI that the A-SAT weapon was launched around 11:16AM on Wednesday and targeted an Indian satellite which had been decommissioned and was orbiting on a 'Low Earth Orbit' at a height of 300 KM from the earth's surface. The entire test, with confirmation of target elimination, took 3 minutes. (ANI)
Shivraj Singh on Mission Shakti: Under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi, team DRDO has achieved a remarkable and historic feat. I am feeling proud that Mission Shakti has been successfully conducted making India, the only 4th nation with capability to destroy low orbit satellite using A-SAT missile. I congratulate the whole team of scientists and engineers at DRDO for this monumental achievement. India has become a Space Power and the success of this mission will give a boost to the nation's technological progress as well as economic growth.
Rathore tweeted: The successful execution of Mission Shakti is a proud, powerful, historical moment for us. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, today we have become a formidable space power with proven Anti-Satellite Missile capability. Many congrats to DRDO and all Indians!
Akhilesh Yadav tweeted: Today @narendramodi got himself an hour of free TV & divert nation's attention away from issues on ground — #Unemployment #RuralCrisis & #WomensSecurity — by pointing at the sky. Congratulations @drdo_india & @isro — this success belongs to you. Thank you for making India safer.
Former DRDO Chief and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat to ANI on anti-satellite weapon A-SAT: This is a fantastic capability to have and it gives us a deterrence in case our adversaries try to militarise the space or try to prevent us from using our existing space capabilities.
Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore tweets: The successful execution of Mission Shakti is a proud, powerful, historical moment for us. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, today we have become a formidable space power with proven Anti-Satellite Missile capability. Many congratsto DRDO and all Indians!
Brahma Chellaney: Space wars are not just Hollywood fiction. The US, Russia and China continue to pursue anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons. Space is being turned into a battlefront, making counter-space capabilities critical. In this light, India's successful "kill" with an ASAT weapon is significant.
Announcing success of Mission Shakti, PM Modi said, "Shooting down a low earth orbit satellite is a rare achievement for the country." The satellite was orbiting at an altitude of 300 km, he said, describing India as a space power. Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India's overall security, Modi said.
Congratulations to all the scientists for carrying out "Mission Shakti" successfully. India is moving fast towards becoming a world leader, and under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, it is on its way to not only become a 'super economic power', but also a 'super science power': Nitin Gadkari (ANI)
Mission Shakti is special for 2 reasons:(1) India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised & modern capability. (2) Entire effort is indigenous. India stands tall as a space power! It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony.
PM Modi tweets: In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today. India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of Mission Shakti.
PM Narendra Modi: A-SAT missile will give new strength to India's space programme. I assure international community that our capability won't be used against anyone but is purely India's defence initiative for its security. We're against arms raised in space. This test won't breach any international law or treaties.
PM Narendra Modi: Today is 27th March. A while ago, India achieved a historic feat. India today registered itself as a space power. Till now, 3 countries of the world- America, Russia, & China had this achievement. India is the 4th country to have achieved this feat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Today, we have enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, navigation, etc. 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.
