  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Narendra Modi address Live Updates Will share message with fellow citizens at 6 PM today tweets PM

PM Narendra Modi address Live Updates: Will share message with fellow citizens at 6 PM today, tweets PM

By: |
Updated: October 20, 2020 1:22 pm

Announcing it on Twitter, the Prime Minister said: "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 6 PM

 

PM address to nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 6 pm. Announcing it on Twitter, the Prime Minister said: “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening.”

Prime Minister Modi’s address is coming at a time when the country is witnessing a decline in daily number of Covid-19 cases and better recovery. The economy too is picking up with many indicators suggesting positive trend with the beginning of  festive seasons.

(Story to be updated)

Live Blog

Highlights

    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1What is Maharashtra govt doing to help rain-hit farmers? Asks Fadnavis
    2Uttar Pradesh memorial scam: Govt officials among six named in first chargesheet
    3CAA rules being framed, will be implemented soon, JP Nadda declares in West Bengal