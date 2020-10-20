PM Narendra Modi address Live Updates: Will share message with fellow citizens at 6 PM today, tweets PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 6 PM

PM address to nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 6 pm. Announcing it on Twitter, the Prime Minister said: “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening.”

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें। Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

Prime Minister Modi’s address is coming at a time when the country is witnessing a decline in daily number of Covid-19 cases and better recovery. The economy too is picking up with many indicators suggesting positive trend with the beginning of festive seasons.

