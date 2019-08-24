PM Narendra Modi, Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discuss “strong” India-UAE ties

Welcoming Modi, the crown prince expressed gratitude to his “brother” for visiting “his second home”.

(Twitter image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed the full spectrum of the “strong” India-UAE partnership with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Welcoming Modi, the crown prince expressed gratitude to his “brother” for visiting “his second home”.

“A relationship built over generations! PM @narendramodi and H.H. Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed led delegation levels talks. Discussed the full spectrum of the strong India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

There was a “new energy” in the relationship between the two leaders, he said.

Kumar quoted the crown prince as saying, “I am so grateful that my brother is coming to his second home.”