PM Narendra Modi’s app survey on demonetisation out; over 90 per cent support move

It seems that an overwhelming majority, who went on the Narendra Modi app share its opinion, has given a big thumbs to Prime Minister’s demonetisation drive. As per the survey results Tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over 90 per cent respondents have backed the Centre’s demonetisation drive and efforts to curb black money. While almost same percentage over respondents have voted in favour of discontinuation Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes. While 92 per cent of respondents have said that centre’s demonetisation drive will have a long term affect on corruption.

I thank people for the historic participation in the survey. Its satisfying to read the insightful views & comments. https://t.co/xf14LEiQHT pic.twitter.com/cGSBPlCnE5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2016

Here are the survey results for all the 10 questions asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official mobile app.

1. Do you think that black money exists in India?

a. Yes – 98 %

b. No – 2%

2. Do you think the evil of corruption and black money needs to be fought and eliminated?

a. Yes – 99 %

b. No – 1%

3. Overall, what do you think about the Government’s moves to tackle black money?

90% rate it as Brilliant/Nice

4. What do you think of the Modi Government’s efforts against corruption so far?

Scale of 1 to 5 – outstanding, very good, good, ok, useless

Over 92 per cent votes in favour of good/very good.

5. What do you think of the Modi Government’s move of banning old Rs 500 & Rs 1000 notes?

a. Great move in the right direction

b. Good move

c. Will make no difference

Over 90% support the step.

6. Do you think demonetisation will help in curbing black money, corruption & terrorism?

a. It will have an immediate impact

b. There will be impact in medium to long term

c. Minimal impact

d. Don’t know

Over 92 per cent vote in favour of a) and b).

7. Demonetisation will bring real estate, higher education, healthcare in the common man’s reach

a. Completely Agree – 66%

b. Partially Agree – 27 %

c. Can’t say – 6%

8. Did you mind the inconvenience faced in our fight to curb corruption, black money, terrorism and counterfeiting of currency?

a. Not at all – 43%

b. Somewhat, but it was worth it – 48%

c. Yes – 8%

9. Do you believe some anti-corruption activists are now actually fighting in support of black money, corruption & terrorism?

a. Yes – 86 %

b. No -14%

10. Do you have any suggestions, ideas or insights you would like to share with PM Narendra Modi?

Over 5 Lakh responses received.

After continued attack on the government by opposition in both houses of Parliament over the currency ban, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the people to directly convey their views to him on demonetisation via his App.