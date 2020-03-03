PM Modi’s veiled jab at Congress: ‘Political interest supreme for some parties’

The Prime Minister’s comments come in the backdrop of violence in northeast Delhi which has claimed over 40 lives and left more than 250 people injured. (IE photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that peace, harmony and unity in society were prerequisites for the development of the country and called upon the lawmakers from his party to take the lead to ensure peace and harmony in the country.

Addressing party MPs at the BJP parliamentary party meet on Tuesday, PM Modi also took a swipe at the Congress and other Opposition parties and said that for some parties, their personal interests came ahead of what is required to be done in the interest of the nation.

“For some parties, political interests are supreme, but for BJP national interest is above everything,” PM Modi said in an apparent dig at the Opposition.

The Prime Minister’s comments come in the backdrop of violence in northeast Delhi which has claimed over 40 lives and left more than 250 people injured. The communal clashes last week over the Citizenship Amendment Act has led to a full-blown political battle with the Opposition cornering the government over hate speeches by some BJP leaders and alleged lapses by the Delhi Police.

On Monday, the Opposition parties stalled proceedings in Parliament and demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister as well as Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi riots. BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma and others are alleged to have given provocative speeches that the Opposition holds directly responsible for the violence that ensued. It has also charged Delhi Police, which reports to the MHA led by Shah, of high-handedness and even direct involvement in the violent clashes.

The Centre, on the other hand, has alleged that the Opposition parties were building a false narrative to scare minorities for political gains. Addressing a rally in Bhubaneswar recently, Shah accused the Congress and other Opposition parties of “peddling lies” and “orchestrating riots” to meet political ends.