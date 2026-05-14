Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a five-nation tour on Friday — visiting the UAE and four European nations to strengthen ties with India. The meetings will focus on expanding cooperation in a range of areas, including energy, defence and technology. PM Modi will begin with a trip to the United Arab Emirates on May 15 before heading to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy next week.

According to an update from MEA Secretary Sibi George, Modi will meet with President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan “to discuss bilateral ties, energy cooperation and regional issues”.on Friday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a five nation tour from May 15 to 20, covering the UAE and four European countries — the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy…From May 15 to 17, PM Modi will be in the Netherlands — his second visit after 2017 — at a crucial moment in bilateral relations. This also includes the third India Nordic Summit, focusing on trade, investment, green technology, and innovation. The visit to the four European countries comes in the backdrop of the India-EU FTA that we finalised earlier this year,” the MEA added during a briefing.

What will be discussed in the UAE meeting?

The Ministry of External Affairs noted during a briefing that the visit “follows recent developments around OPEC pipelines”. India meets a lot of its energy requirements from the UAE and discussions will likely focus on ways to strengthen energy security. The Gulf country had recently decided to leave OPEC amid tensions in West Asia. PM Modi and President Al Nahyan are also expected to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

A separate source-based ANI report also confirmed that energy security will be a key focus area. Two important MoUs in the areas of LPG and Strategic Petroleum Reserves are likely to be concluded during this visit.

“We share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE, which has continued to deepen in all spheres. During the visit, both leaders will discuss avenues to further deepen bilateral ties in areas including trade, investment, energy, culture, and people-to-people connectivity. Discussions will also focus on strengthening our energy security, which is an important aspect of our relationship. We have a community of over 4.5 million Indians in the UAE, which serves as a living bridge for our relationship,” Sibi George said during a briefing on Wednesday.

BRICS meeting in Delhi

The UAE visit comes even as State Minister Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar attends the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi. Foreign ministers from member nations began a two-day meeting in New Delhi on Thursday as the expanding bloc faces divisions over the war in Iran, rising energy prices and growing global economic uncertainty.

The meeting brings together diplomats from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, along with newer member countries. Iran and the UAE are BRICS members despite pursuing competing interests in the region.