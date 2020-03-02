PM Modi’s tweet sends shock-waves! May quit various Social Media platforms

PM Modi’s tweet has shocked one and all.

In a startling revelation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is thinking of giving up all his social media accounts. In a tweet from his official account, PM Modi said that he is thinking of “giving up” all his social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. The tweet took the social media by storm with his supporters expressing shock over the Prime Minister’s tweet. PM Modi was one of the pioneer politicians to have first harnessed the reach of social media to garner public support.

Extensive use of social media in the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 was considered as one of the most important factors for the landslide victory of Modi-led BJP. Following the footsteps of Modi, politicians of all hues made their entry on social media. As reclusive politicians as BSP supremo Mayawati also had to make a reluctant entry to the social media. The prime minister is active on social media, especially on Twitter where he has 53.3 million followers.

