PM Modi’s Tamil Nadu visit triggers war on Twitter: See how people reacted

PM Narendra Modi in Madurai (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Madurai on Sunday evoked a mixed response with thousands of Twitter users indulging in a virtual war — in which a section of people supported PM’s visit while some asked him to ‘go back’. The most trending hashtag in the social media site till 1 pm was #GoBackModi, which garnered around 4,73,000 tweets.

The second most trending hashtag was in support of the Prime Minister – #TNWelcomesModi which received over 2,06,000 tweets. The third trending hashtag was #MannKiBaat with over 36,000 tweets. The fourth trending was #GoBackSadistModi with 73,500 tweets. Madurai and AIIMS were also in the top 10 trends on Twitter.

MDMK party chief Vaiko and the party workers staged protests with the black flag before the PM arrived in Tamil Nadu for “betraying the interests of Tamil Nadu.” The MDMK workers criticised the centre for giving “permission to projects like neutrino and hydrocarbon extraction” which, according to them, would have an adverse impact on the livelihood of farmers and the common people.

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for All India Institute of Mass Communication in Madurai. He was welcomed and thanked for setting up in Tamil Nadu with hashtags like #TNWelcomesModi and #MaduraiThanksModi. However, people tweeting with #gobackmodi and #GoBackSadistModi criticised him for Kerala flood, cyclone Gaja, Cauvery water dispute, and many other issues.

Apart from laying the foundation stone of AIIMS, which will be built in Thoppur of Madurai at a cost of nearly Rs 1,264 crore, the prime minister also inaugurated super speciality blocks of Rajaji Medical College, Tirunelveli Medical College and Thanjavur Medical College through video conference.

The AIIMS that is to come up in Madurai is proposed to have around 750 beds and offer around 100 more MBBS seats. While some of Twitterati thanked PM Modi for the AIIMS in the state, some of the microblogging users criticised him for ignoring the state’s interests.