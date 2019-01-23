PM Modi’s swipe at Congress hours after Priyanka Gandhi’s political plunge: For some, family is the party

The Congress on Wednesday appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. (PTI)

Hours after the Congress officially inducted Priyanka Gandhi into the party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the BJP did not believe in taking decisions based on what a family or a person wants. “And that is why it is said that in most of the cases, a family is the party. But in BJP, party is the family,” the Prime Minister said while interacting with booth workers from Maharashtra.

The Congress on Wednesday appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. She will take charge in the first week of February. The move has been hailed by many who think that Priyanka may bring the Congress back into the fight in the most politically crucial state, especially after SP and BSP ditched Rahul Gandhi to form an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

However, the BJP took the opportunity to attack the Congress over Priyanka’s induction, with some leaders dubbing the move as an admission of Rahul Gandhi’s failure.

Besides Prime Minister Modi, BJP UP in-charge JP Nadda also termed the development as ‘Parivarwad’. “Priyanka Gandhi today officially becomes General Secretary of Congress but everyone knows how this household company works. It is also first official declaration from Congress that Rahul ji has failed. He should tell what is his view of Parivarwadi soch,” Nadda said

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra made a similar attack and said the move was expected. “To promote dynasty is what Congress is all about. They consider family as the party while BJP considers party as the family. Congress has accepted that Rahul Gandhi Ji has failed.”

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wished luck to Priyanka but ended up taunting the Congress. He said: “Since party is a family concern, these kinds of postings are nothing unusual, except to say with a caveat, why she has been given limited role of only Eastern UP? Perhaps her persona merited a wider role for her.”