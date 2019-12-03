PM Modi’s suggestion that I should be part of his Cabinet reflects his magnanimity: Supriya Sule

By:
Published: December 3, 2019 8:48:09 PM

In an interview to ABP-Majha, Pawar dismissed reports that the Modi government offered to make him India's President.

"This is his magnanimity that he suggested this and I am overwhelmed. But this could not happen," Sule told reporters outside the Parliament complex.

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion to her father that she should be part of his Cabinet reflects his “magnanimity” but it could not materialise.

“This is his magnanimity that he suggested this and I am overwhelmed. But this could not happen,” Sule told reporters outside the Parliament complex.

In an interview to ABP-Majha, Pawar dismissed reports that the Modi government offered to make him India’s President. “But there was an offer to make Supriya (Sule) a minister in the Modi-led cabinet,” Pawar said.

