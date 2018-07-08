PM Modi’s simultaneous elections push gets surprise rival backer – Akhilesh Yadav

The latest one to support simultaneous elections push is his party’s principal rival in Uttar Pradesh – the Samajwadi Party (SP).

More parties have express views in favour of PM Narendra Modi’s push for holding simultaneous elections for Assembly and Lok Sabha. So far, at least four large Opposition parties – Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samiti, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Khajgam (AIADMK) have openly supported the idea of holding elections together. The latest one to support simultaneous elections push is his party’s principal rival in Uttar Pradesh – the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Sunday, senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said his party is in support of holding simultaneous elections but with certain conditions. “Samajwadi Party is in favour of simultaneous elections, but they should begin from 2019,” Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI. “In case public representatives switch sides or indulge in horse trading, action should be taken against them by the LG with a week,” he added.

Telangana’s ruling TRS has also supported the notion. TRS chairman has written a letter to the Law Commission, saying his party is “strongly in favour of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the State Legislative Assemblies.”

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also backed the idea. Responding to the Law Commission’s letter, Patnaik said holding elections together will save money, time and make governments more efficient. Replying to the query, Patnaik said, “Elections are essential in democracy. We are elected to work for the people. When elections are held throughout the year, it affects development works. Therefore we support the suggestion of PM Narendra Modi for simultaneous elections. This will serve the country well.”

Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP’s ally at the Centre and in Punjab, supported the idea saying it would reduce the expenditure of parties and shorten the period of the model code of conduct that hampers development work.

Two other big regional players – Trinamool Congress and the CPI – attended the Law Commission consultation on Saturday. However, both the parties have strongly opposed the idea of holding simultaneous polls, sources told news agency PTI.

From AIADMK, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambi Durai said that holding the two polls together is “desirable” but certain “practical” and “serious” issues need to be settled first.

On the other hand, Karunanidhi-led DMK has opposed the idea. Stalin, in his letter to Law Commission, said, “DMK are of the firm opinion that the proposed call for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha & State Legislatures goes against the basic tenets of our Constitution.”