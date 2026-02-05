Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha amid amid vehement sloganeering from the Opposition on Thursday — highlighting the recent trade deals struck by India.

“A significant part of our energy is being spent on correcting the mistakes of the past. It takes great effort to erase the image that was created in the minds of the world during that period, they left things in such a damaged state. That is why we have placed strong emphasis on future-ready policies. Today, the country is being governed on the basis of policy and strategy. Global trust in India is growing. Guided by the mantra of ‘reform, perform, transform,’ we have moved forward, and the reality today is that the nation has boarded the Reform Express,” PM Modi told the Rajya Sabha.

ALSO READ Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live

Top quotes from PM Modi’s speech

“The first quarter of the 21st century has completed. But this second quarter is decisive just like the second quarter of India’s freedom struggle in the last century was. I can clearly see that in the direction of building Viksit Bharat, this second quarter is going to be equally capable.”

“India is forging forward-looking trade agreements with numerous countries worldwide. Recently, we have finalised nine such deals. The most significant among these — often referred to as the “mother of all deals” — was signed with the 27 member states of the European Union.”

“Today, India is a trusted partner of several nations and we are playing our role towards welfare of the world. Today, the entire world speaks of Global South but as the main character of that discussion, today India has emerged as a strong voice of Global South on global platforms.”

“Big countries are very eager to have trade relations with India. Be it the trade deal of the European Union or the recent deal with the US…The entire world is openly praising these trade deals. When we signed the trade deal with the EU, the world became more confident about the greater likelihood of global stability. After the trade deal with the US, the world became even more confident that with stability, they can sense a speed too. This is a positive sign for the world.”

‘Congress was physically planning to attack PM Modi in Lok Sabha’

Sources told news agency ANI that PM Modi had taken the unprecedented decision to skip his Lok Sabha address after receiving information about a Congress-led attack. The news agency cited unnamed sources to allege that the Opposition party was planning to “physically attack Modi” in Parliament. It added that women MPs had been “sent as a cover measure” for the same. The Speaker had reportedly opted to adjourn the House despite having the Prime Minister available to speak after coming to know about this.

“The country saw what happened in the House yesterday. Everyone saw how the MPs approached the PM’s chair in the House. I got information that any unprecedented situation could have happened. It would have been very unfortunate, the country’s democratic fibre would have been damaged. To ensure that such a situation does not arise, I conveyed to PM Modi not to come to the House,” ANI quoted Speaker Om Birla as saying.

“I myself sit on the same side, right by the Prime Minister’s side (in Parliament). The way Congress’s women MPs have worked to enter that entire area is extremely malicious… He (Rahul Gandhi) is dragging India’s democracy, even Parliament, down to his low level… Nothing like this has ever happened in Indian parliamentary history,” BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal told ANI.

Sources told news agency ANI that PM Modi had taken the unprecedented decision to skip his Lok Sabha address after receiving information about a Congress-led attack.

Opposition stages Rajya Sabha walkout

PM Modi arrived in the Rajya Sabha amid intense sloganeering on Thursday — taking a swipe at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of his address. The Rajya Sabha witnessed heated exchanges after the Leader of Opposition raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi not being allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition had eventually walked out as Modi began replying to the Motion of Thanks debate in the Rajya Sabha.

“Looking at the age of Kharge ji, I urge you, the Chairman, to let him sit and sloganeer so that he faces no discomfort. There are young people at the back. So, please permit Kharge ji to sloganeer even while sitting,” the PM jibed.

Delhi: Congress President and Rajya Sabha, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge says, "…For the last 4 days, we have been seeing that our Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is not being allowed to speak in the House… Their (government) dark deeds include making an agreement with the… pic.twitter.com/buBd8OX4Tp — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2026



