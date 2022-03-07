PM Modi’s Pune visit: People entering MIT College venue made to remove black masks, socks, shirts

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta claimed that there must be some confusion as instructions were issued only not to allow black flags.

To avoid any possibility of protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, people entering the MIT College venue were made to remove their black masks, socks and even shirts in some cases. PM Modi dedicated to the nation several developmental projects in Pune yesterday. The prime minister inaugurated a stretch of the metro rail, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a gallery dedicated to legendary cartoonist RK Laxman and attended the golden jubilee celebrations of Symbiosis University. He also inaugurated Aarogyam Dham of Symbiosis University.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta claimed that there must be some confusion as instructions were issued only not to allow black flags. “There must be some confusion as the instruction was about black flags and black pieces of cloth, not about clothing (itself),” said Gupta.

The instructions were issued amid protest by the Congress and NCP workers who alleged that PM Modi insulted Maharashtra by suggesting that the state had encouraged the spread of COVID-19 to other states. The workers staged protests carrying black flags and placards, with ‘Go Back Modi’ written on them, near Alka Talkies chowk and in other parts of the city.

During his day-long visit, the prime minister inaugurated a 12-km stretch of the total 32.2-km long route of Pune Metro and also took a 10-minute ride on the train. Before inaugurating the metro service, Modi unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of the Pune civic body. He virtually inaugurated a modern art gallery-cum-museum dedicated to legendary cartoonist R K Laxman during his Pune visit.

(With PTI Inputs)