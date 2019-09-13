PM Modi’s presence at ISRO brought bad luck for Chandrayaan-2, says HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence at the ISRO headquarters on September 6 could have proved a ‘bad omen’ as the soft landing of moon lander Vikram failed.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the failure of Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander in making a soft landing on the surface of Moon. Kumaraswamy said that the Prime Minister’s presence at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on September 6 night brought ‘bad luck’ as the soft landing of Vikram failed.

“I dont know (affirmatively), but probably the timing of his stepping in there could have brought a bad omen to ISRO scientists,” Kumaraswamy said at a press conference in Mysuru, a PTI report said.

He further said that PM Modi came to Bengaluru on September 6 night only to send a message to the country that he was behind the Moon mission. However, he added, the mission was the outcome of the scientists and the UPA government during 2008-09.

“Poor scientists had toiled for 10 to 12 years. The cabinet approval for Chandrayaan-2 was given in 2008-09 and accordingly the funds were released the same year. He (Modi) came here to seek publicity as if he was behind the launch of Chandrayaan-2,” he alleged.

The Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22 and the landing of Vikram on the Moon surface was slated for early morning on September 7. PM Modi had on September 6 arrived at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru to witness the landing of Vikram on the surface of Moon. However, the soft landing of Vikram did not take place as planned as the module lost communication with its Earth station just 2.1 km before its destination.

Kumaraswamy also said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was helpless before the Centre on all matters. Explaining further, he said that the Chief Minister, a deputy CM, two-three Union Ministers had gone to ISRO, but “in a sign message, he (Modi) indicated them to leave the place, telling them there was no need for them to be there. This is the condition of the government that represents our people”.