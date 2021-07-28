PM Modi’s praise for BS Yediyurappa as BS Bommai takes over as new Karnataka CM

As BS Bommai was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all praise for BS Yediyurappa, who relinquished the post on July 26 ending weeks of speculation. Praising the political stalwart from the Lingayat community, PM Modi said that words cannot do justice to the monumental contribution of the former chief minister. PM Modi said that Yediyurappa is admired for his commitment to social welfare.

“No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of Shri BS Yediyurappa Ji towards our Party and for Karnataka’s growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare,” said PM Modi.

Notably, Yediyurappa had also thanked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing him to serve the state despite being over 75 years of age.

In BJP, leaders above 75 years are made a part of the Margdarshak Mandal. Yediyurappa is 78 years old and was handed over the reign of Karnataka in 2019 at the age of 76.

PM Modi also congratulated BS Bommai for taking oath as Karnataka CM. “Congratulations to Shri BS Bommai Ji on taking oath as Karnataka’s CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure,” said PM Modi.

While Lingayat seers were against the decision of removing BSY as the CM, the BJP played it safe by making another Lingayat leader Bommai as the CM of the state. Lingayat community accounts for about 16-17 per cent of vote share of Karnataka.