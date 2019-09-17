PM Modi’s photo stand with base price of Rs 500 sold for whopping Rs 1 crore at e-auction

PM Narendra Modi photo frame with message in Gujarati sold for Rs 1 crore.

There is big money flowing at the e-auction of gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is currently underway. Of the over 2,500 objects which have been put up for sale through auction to the highest bidder, a photo stand shot to limelight on Monday. Carrying a base price of just Rs 500 and a message from PM Modi in Gujarati, the photo stand was sold for a whopping Rs 1 crore, a report in The Indian Express said. The ongoing exercise is being undertaken where gifts presented to PM Modi during his visits to the different parts of the country in the last six months have been made available for purchase by common people.

Likewise, a silver Kalash with a coconut on top was also sold for Rs 1 crore. The Kalash was gifted to PM Modi by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and carried a base price of Rs 18,000.

Another memento that fetched big moolah during the bidding was a sculpture of a cow feeding a newly born calf. The metallic sculpture with a base price of Rs 1,500, sold for Rs 51 lakh.

Among the 2,772 objects that are being auctioned include over thousands of potraits of PM Narendra Modi, shawls, pagris and paintings. The e-auction of the gifts presented to PM Modi in the last six months began on September 14 and will continue till October 3.

This is the second time when gifts presented to PM Narendra Modi are being auctioned. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism is carrying out the e-auction on its website. The fund generated from this auction will be used for conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga river.

PM Modi himself had tweeted that the gifts would be auctioned and the amount received in the exercise will be devoted to clean Ganga mission.

“There would also be an e-auction of the gifts and mementos. The proceeds from the auction will be devoted towards the Namami Gange Mission. It would contribute to a cleaner Ganga. Do visit this site and take part in the auction,” he had tweeted.