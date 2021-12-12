PM Modi’s personal Twitter handle ‘briefly compromised’, promises bitcoin giveaway; secured later

Earlier, in September 2020, the Twitter account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter account was “briefly compromised”, his office tweeted on Sunday morning, after a tweet claiming that India has “officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender” was put out from it.

The Prime Minister’s Office later said the account was immediately secured after the matter was escalated to Twitter. “The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored,” it said.

The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021

Several Twitter users shared screenshots of the tweets put out from PM Modi’s @narendramodi handle. “India has officially accepted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and distributing them to all residents of the country,” read the tweet along with which a scam link was shared.

Users flooded the micro-blogging website with screenshots of the now deleted tweet. “Good Morning Modi ji, Sab Changa Si?,” tweeted Srinivas BV, National President, Indian Youth Congress.

Good Morning Modi ji,

Sab Changa Si? SS Credit : @AdityaRajKaul pic.twitter.com/0YLVdzmreq — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) December 11, 2021

Political activist Tehseen Poonawalla also took to Twitter and said, “Was the Twitter account of the Hon’ble PM shri #NarendraModi ji hacked? And promise of #Bitcoin !!”

Another confirmation that the Twitter account of the Hon'ble PM shri #NarendraModi ji was hacked.#Bitcoin #Bitcon .

Original screenshot by @AdityaRajKaul . It's gone viral… pic.twitter.com/JYwHjjyHEx — Tehseen Poonawalla Official ???????? (@tehseenp) December 11, 2021

Earlier, in September 2020, the Twitter account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group.

In a series of tweets, the messages posted on Twitter account of PM Modi’s personal website, which goes by the handle narendramodi_in, read: “I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19. Now India begin with crypto currency, Kindly Donate eth to 0xae073DB1e5752faFF169B1ede7E8E94bF7f80Be6.”

Minutes later, another tweet was posted, saying, “Yes this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall.”