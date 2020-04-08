PM Modi’s note of caution on ‘campaign’ to honour him has a timely message for citizens

PM Modi said people should shoulder the responsibility to feed a poor family in this time of crisis. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that attempts are being made to malign him by running fake campaigns and seeking support in his name. In a series of tweets shared today from his personal handle, PM Modi said that he has come to know of a campaign being spearheaded to honour him by standing for five minutes. The Prime Minister said that on first glance, it came across to him as a bid to drag him into controversy.

“It has been brought to my notice that some people are running a campaign to honour me by standing for five minutes. Prima facie, it appears to be a mischievous bid to drag Modi into controversy,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter, apparently clarifying that no such call has been given by him or his party.

The Prime Minister said that if at all the feeling of respect and admiration for him was genuine, and the people running this campaign feel the need to honour him, they should shoulder the responsibility to feed a poor family in this time of crisis.

“It may be goodwill. Yet, I insist that if you really have so much love and want to honor Modi, then take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus crisis persists. There can be no greater honor for me than this,” the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

PM Modi’s tweet came amidst a sweeping 21-day lockdown to check the rising coronavirus cases across the country. Today is the 15th day of the lockdown scheduled to end on April 14.

Earlier on March 22, PM Modi had appealed to the people to observe janata curfew from 7 am to 9 pm and urged people to thank those working in essential services at 5 pm by clapping, banging thalis and blowing conch for 5 minutes. The call was received well by citizens who followed the PM’s words in letter and spirit.

Later on April 3, PM Modi urged the fellow citizens to switch off lights and light diya and candle at 9 pm for 9 minutes. On both occasions, people across the country had overwhelmingly supported the Prime Minister to show their collective resolve to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Health Ministry data, the country has reported 773 cases of infection and 32 deaths since Tuesday. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus has mounted to 149 in the country and the number of cases to 5,194.