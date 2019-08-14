PM Modi’s next ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode to air on August 25, suggestions invited

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited the people of the country to share their suggestions for his upcoming radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The latest episode of the programme will be aired on August 25. This will be his third radio programme since coming back to power in May this year.”Mann Ki Baat is an excellent platform to celebrate the extraordinary work done by extraordinary Indians. On the 25th of this month, we shall have another such episode. Do share your inputs for the same, on special NaMo App Open Forum,” PM Modi tweeted from his personal Twitter handle.

In another tweet, he said, “Would you like your thoughts to be featured in this month’s #MannKiBaat. Share them on MyGov or even dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message.” PM Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat has been on air since he assumed office for his first term in May 2014. Since then, it has been a regular radio programme every month, with the PM interacting with the citizens of the country, while keeping politics aside.

During his last address on July 28, the PM spoke of the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2 despite an early setback and termed it a great achievement. He also applauded the mission for being Indian to the core. “It is a absolutely swadeshi and home grown mission. We are eagerly waiting for the month of September, when Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan will land on lunar surface,” he had said. The prime minister, in his address, also stressed on need to conserve water as drought looms large across the country.

He also lauded Haryana and Meghalaya for steps taken to conserve water. “Meghalaya is the first state to have formulated its own water-policy. I congratulate the Meghalaya government. In Haryana, crops that need meagre water are being encouraged. Farmers are saved from suffering losses,” he had said. Speaking on flood situation across the country, the PM said the Centre and state governments are working efficiently to provide relief to the people.