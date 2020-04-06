PM Modi’s message to party workers on BJP’s 40th foundation day: Help those in need, reaffirm importance of social distancing

BJP ’s 40th foundation day today: PM Modi has a message for party workers amid lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the Bharatiya Janata Party workers to listen to party president JP Nadda’s guidelines and reach out to the needy as the country fights to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak. In a series of tweets on the occasion of the BJP’s 40th foundation day, the Prime Minister paid tribute to all those who have toiled hard to build the party over the decades and said the party workers have got the opportunity to serve crores, but stressed that social distancing rules must be adhered to.

“We mark our Party’s 40th anniversary when India is battling COVID-19. I appeal to BJP karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our party president JP Nadda Ji, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let’s make India COVID-19 free,” he tweeted.

“The BJP has got the opportunity to serve crores of Indians across our nation’s length and breadth,” the Prime Minister added.

“Whenever the BJP has got the opportunity to serve, the party has focussed on good governance and empowering the poor. In line with the Party’s ethos, our Karyakartas have worked hard to bring a positive difference in the lives of many and done great social service,” Modi said.

Nadda, who took over as the BJP chief in January, has asked party workers to hoist party flags at all offices and at every karyakarta’s house while maintaining social distancing norms to mark the party’s 40th foundation day. He also said party workers will give up one meal to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the lockdown. Besides, he has asked workers to provide food packets to needy.

Nadda also asked party workers to encourage 40 others to donate Rs 100 each to the PM-CARES fund. Also, he has asked them to contact 40 houses at booth level and get their signatures on 5 thank you letters for police, doctors and nurses, safai karamcharis, bank and postal employees, and government anc civic employees.

Meanwhile, party’s Uttar Pradesh unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh said workers will engage in a week-long outreach programme across the state and also undertake a signature campaign to thank the people working on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus. He also asked the party workers to make at least two face masks at their homes for the people.