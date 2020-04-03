PM Modi’s ‘light a candle’ appeal will boost morale of people amid lockdown: JP Nadda

By: |
Published: April 3, 2020 5:35:20 PM

BJP president JP Nadda asked party workers to take PM Modi's appeal to the masses. The PM has urged the countrymen to turn off lights at their homes and light candles, lamps or turn on mobile phone torches at 9 pm on Sunday for nine minutes.

JP Nadda welcomes PM Modi’s ‘light a candle’ appeal, says it will boost morale of people amid lockdown.

BJP president JP Nadda asked party workers on Friday to spread among the masses Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to light lamps or turn on mobile phone torches on Sunday.

“The way in which the entire country has fought the battle against the novel coronavirus unitedly under Modi’s leadership is laudable,” Nadda tweeted.

Related News

Noting that Modi has urged people to turn off lights at their homes and light candles, lamps or turn on mobile phone torches at 9 pm on Sunday for nine minutes, the BJP president asked party workers to take this message to the masses.

This exercise will help spread the light of the people’s collective confidence and this will defeat the darkness of the coronavirus crisis, he said.

Other BJP leaders also made similar appeals while welcoming the announcement. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “PM Narendra Modi has made an appeal to all of us to switch off lights on April 5th for 9 minutes at 9 PM & illuminate our surroundings by lighting candles, diyas, torches or flashlights standing on balcony or at door step while maintaining social distance.”

“We welcome this unique step of PM, which will boost the morale of the people,” he said.

Let’s awaken the spirit of togetherness in the fight against the coronavirus, Javadekar added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi’s ‘light a candle’ appeal will boost morale of people amid lockdown JP Nadda
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Madhya Pradesh: Four booked under NSA for attacking doctors on COVID-19 duty in Indore
2COVID19: 980 arrested for defying lockdown order in Kolkata, to be prosecuted under IPC sections
3Maharashtra cancelled permission for Tablighi Jamaat event timed with Nizamuddin in Delhi: Report