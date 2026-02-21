Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for a two-day Israel visit starting on February 25, where the two countries will discuss the possibility of developing anti-ballistic missile defence systems together, as per a report by the Hindustan Times.

As per the report, India wants to increase strategic defence cooperation with Israel. This includes working together on long-range standoff missiles and drones, anti-ballistic missile systems and laser-based defence technology. Since defence cooperation between the two countries is an ongoing process, no specific defence pact is likely to be signed during the visit, even though an MOU on security cooperation is expected.

During Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh’s visit to Israel last November, the two countries signed an agreement to increase defence and technology cooperation, laying the foundation for a stronger defence partnership.

What kind of cooperation is being discussed for missile defence?

India is looking into collaboratively developing anti-ballistic missile defense systems, which are essential for its larger missile shield plans under Mission Sudershan, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Iran uses the Arrow, David’s Sling, and Iron Dome platforms as part of a multi-layered missile defence system. As per the news outlet, Israel and India have reached an agreement of exchange cutting-edge defense technology, such as laser defence systems, standoff capabilities and long-range missile systems that can be launched from land, sea, and air platforms. To improve defence, the Indian Navy is testing long-range Barak surface-to-air missile weapons.

What is the significance of this visit?

PM Modi is slated to visit Israel from February 25 to 26 and is expected to speak before the Knesset, as per a report by PTI. In reference to the visit, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called India a “gigantic power.”

Netanyahu mentioned, “We will also act to strengthen alliances with our allies,” during a defence gathering. He stated, “Parliament address on the anvil,” in his speech to the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. Next week, who is coming here? Narendra Modi.” The agreement is a “tremendous alliance between Israel and India,” he stated. This will be Modi’s second trip to Israel following his 2017 visit. The visit comes after several high-level meetings and agreements between the two nations to increase industrial, defence and technological cooperation.