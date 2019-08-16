PM Modi’s Independence Day speech finds surprise backer in Congress, P Chidambaram is all praise

Congress leader P Chidambaram hails PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech delivered on Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort. While top Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi did not attend the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort, the support from Chidambaram comes as a surprise at a time when the party is locked in a bitter battle with the ruling BJP over the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir among other issues.

Chidambaram’s liberal praise upon the Prime Minister for his speech on the occasion of India’s 73rd Independence Day, however, is specific. The former Finance minister has hailed the PM’s vision on three specifics – population explosion, banning use of single-use plastic and respecting wealth creators. The former Union minister said that all should respect the social charter of PM Modi.

“All of us must welcome three announcements made by the Prime Minister on Independence Day. Small family is a patriotic duty, respect wealth creators and shun single-use plastic,” he said in a series of tweets.

Chidambaram said that of the three exhortations, the first and second exhortations — small family and make India single-use plastic free, must become people’s movement. “The first and third exhortations must become people’s movements. There are hundreds of dedicated voluntary organisations that are willing to lead the movements at local levels,” he said in another tweet.

All of us must welcome three announcements made by the PM on I-Day > Small family is a patriotic duty

> Respect wealth creators

> Shun single-use plastic — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 16, 2019



Referring to Modi’s call for respecting wealth creators, Chidambaram said that he is hopeful that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her legion of tax officials and investigators heard the Prime Minister’s second exhortation “loud and clear”.

Chidambaram’s remarks came a day after PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech that population explosion will cause many problems for future generations and said keeping a small family was also a mark of true patriotism. Talking about the wealth creators, PM Modi said that wealth creation was a great national service. On elimination of single-use plastics, he said that single-use plastic poses a grave threat to the environment and called for a massive campaign to make India single-use plastic free.