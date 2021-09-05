PM Modi’s global approval rating is 70 per cent; beats Joe Biden, Merkel, Trudeau and Boris Johnson

PM Modi stands ahead of US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Australian PM Scott Morrison, Canada PM Trudeau and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Improving slightly in the last two months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval rating stands at 70 per cent, the highest among 13 global leaders, polled in the survey conducted by The Morning Consult.

As per the latest statistics of the survey, updated on September 2, PM Modi stands ahead of US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Australian PM Scott Morrison, Canada PM Trudeau and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

PM Modi’s approval rating was at its peak in May 2020, just after the outbreak of the pandemic. In June 2021, it stood at 66 per cent. Meanwhile, his disapproval rating has also dropped to around 25 per cent, one of the lowest on the list.

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/dQsNxouZWb Modi: 70%

López Obrador: 64%

Draghi: 63%

Merkel: 52%

Biden: 48%

Morrison: 48%

Trudeau: 45%

Johnson: 41%

Bolsonaro: 39%

Moon: 38%

Sánchez: 35%

Macron: 34%

Suga: 25% *Updated 9/2/21 pic.twitter.com/oMhOH3GLqY — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) September 4, 2021

Here is PM Modi’s approval rating in comparison with other global leaders:

Narendra Modi: 70%

López Obrador: 64%

Mario Draghi: 63%

Angela Merkel: 52%

Joe Biden: 48%

Scott Morrison: 48%

Justin Trudeau: 45%

Boris Johnson: 41%

Jair Bolsonaro: 39%

Moon Jae-In: 38%

Pedro Sánchez: 35%

Emanuel Macron: 34%

Yoshihide Suga: 25%

The Morning Consult calculates the approval and disapproval rating “based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3%”. Online interviews of approximately, 2,126 adults were sampled for the data on India.

The rating graph shows that PM Modi’s disapproval rating had peaked in May 2021 when the country was battered by the second wave of COVID-19. However, it has come down as the pandemic situation continues to improve even amid the threat of a third wave in the country.