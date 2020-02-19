PM Modi’s former principal secretary Nripendra Misra to oversee construction of Ram Temple

Nripendra Misra has served as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Modi from May 2014 to August 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s former principal secretary Nripendra Misra will head the temple construction committee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust. He was elected as the head of the temple construction committee by members of the newly-formed trust on Wednesday. A 1967 batch IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh, Misra has served as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Modi from May 2014 to August 2019.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a trust to construct a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The decision was taken on the direction of the Supreme Court, which last year pronounced a landmark judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. It directed the central government to form a trust to commence the construction work of Ram Temple at the disputed site.

Today, the trust held its first meeting and elected Mahant Nritya Gopal Das as president and Champat Rai as a general secretary. The meeting was held at the residence of senior lawyer K Parasaran, who is also a member of the trust. Parasaran had represented the Hindu parties in the Supreme Court. The first meeting was to work out modalities of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The trust also decided to open an account in the State Bank of India branch in Ayodhya for donations for the Ram temple construction. It has also appointed Swami Govind Dev Giri of Pune as treasurer of the trust. Among the members present at the first meet were the central government representative, additional secretary in Home ministry Gyanesh Kumar, UP government’s representative Avinash Awasthy and Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha.