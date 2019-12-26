PM Modi’s epic response after Twitter user finds his Solar Eclipse pic meme-worthy

PM Modi watching solar eclipse. (Photo@narendramodi)

PM Modi’s hilarious Twitter reply: When interacting with the public over social media, few leaders come close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of his reach and influence. On Thursday, he showed why he has over 52 million followers on the micro-blogging site Twitter. PM Modi’s epic reply to a tweet suggesting his photo of watching today’s solar eclipse will soon be fodder for meme-makers has itself triggered a wave of some hilarious reactions on Twitter.

“This is becoming a meme,” a handle by the name of GappistanRadio tweeted along with a photo of PM Modi watching the Solar Eclipse wearing special glasses.

“Most welcome…enjoy :)” PM Modi responded to the tweet. His witty reply attracted a series tweets with the Twitterati hailing the prime minister for his sense of humour.