PM Modi’s directive to make 10 lakh recruitments will bring new hope among youth: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to make 10 lakh recruitments on a mission mode in all government departments in the next 1.5 years will bring new hope and confidence among the youth.

He said the prime minister is working continuously to empower the country’s youth who are the basis of New India. “The basis of New India is its youth power, to empower them Shri Modi is working continuously. Shri Modi’s directive to make 10 lakh recruitments in mission mode in all government departments and ministries in 1.5 years will bring new hope and confidence among the youth,” Shah tweeted.

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said it has initiated steps to fill up vacancies in its various departments, in line with the PM’s instructions to recruit 10 lakh people in all central government departments over the next one-and-a-half years.

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. “In line with instructions of PM @narendramodi to carry out 10 lakh recruitments in all GOI Deptts and Ministries over a period of 1.5 yrs, Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated steps to fill up vacancies in Mission Mode,” a home ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.

The Centre’s decision comes amid the opposition’s frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the prime minister has taken a significant people-centric decision, which will further strengthen the employment scenario and bring a lot of cheer and optimism for India’s youngsters.

“A significant people-centric decision by PM Sh @narendramodi that will further strengthen the employment scenario and bring a lot of cheer and optimism for India’s youth. Employment to 10 lakh people by the Government in mission mode in the next 1.5 years,” Singh said in a tweet.