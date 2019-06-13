PM Modi’s diktat to new ministers: Reach office by 9.30 AM, no work from home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed out a list of do's and don'ts to his council of ministers at a meeting held in the national capital on Wednesday. The PM, who is known for maintaining a disciplined routine, has asked his colleagues to lead by example. On his wish list for ministers are - be present in office by 9.30 AM, be regular and avoid working from home. The PM believes that if top ministers follow this routine, it will have a positive impact on the productivity and efficiency of their respective ministries. Addressing the council of ministers for the first time since the government was formed, the Prime Minister also advised his cabinet colleagues to avoid undertaking any outstation visits during the 40 days that the Parliament will be in session. He also urged senior ministers to hand-hold first-timers and find time to meet MPs and party workers. Known to be a hard taskmaster, the PM said ministers must ensure that the ministers discuss work in their ministries with their juniors for better planning and execution. PM Modi has also asked each ministry to come up with a five-year agenda and set out one important decision to be taken in the first 100 days of the government that can have a positive impact. Modi's stress on punctuality and efficiency is not new and he had laid down stringent rules for bureaucrats when he came to power at the Centre for the first time in 2014. At Wednesday's meeting, the PM is believed to have cited his own example as Gujarat Chief Minister to push for discipline and stressed upon ministers how coming to office on time helped him plan work better. Assuming charge as the PM for the first term in 2014, tightening the noose around bureaucratic lethargy were among the first visible actions of the newly elected government. The government made biometric attendance mandatory for all staff and pushed for higher productivity and efficiency to inculcate better work culture.