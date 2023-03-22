PM Modi’s critical Covid meet today as India’s daily case count breaches 1000-mark; Kerala sounds alert

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a critical meeting to assess the recent surge in new coronavirus cases across the country. Latest health ministry update says that India on Wednesday registered 1,134 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The high-level meeting will review the uptick as well as preparedness on part of public and local administrations.

The active coronavirus cases have gone up to 7,026, the official data says. In terms of daily Covid fatalities, five people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data says. While Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi recorded one death each, Kerala added one more fatality after reconciling the old data.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has issued an alert across the state in wake of the fresh increase in the coronavirus cases. In a statement, Health Minister Veena George said there has been a little increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with the state reporting 172 cases on Tuesday. According to George, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram have witnessed more infections in comparison with other districts in Kerala.

“There are a total of 1,026 active cases of COVID-19 and 111 people are under treatment in hospitals. All districts have been alerted,” the minister said. The state government has asked all districts to increase the surveillance.

(With agency inputs)