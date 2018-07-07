PM Modi’s concept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections is impractical, unconstitutional, says TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee

Representative Image: PTi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the country is impractical and unconstitutional, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee said on Saturday. “The basic structure of the constitution cannot be changed. We are against the concept of the simultaneous election because it is against the constitution. it should not be done,” Banerjee said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Law Commission meeting with representatives of political parties to hold deliberations on Modi’s one nation, one election plan. “Let us assume that the Centre and all states hold elections simultaneously in 2019. If a coalition government is formed in the centre and that loses majority then will elections have to be re-conducted for all states along with the Centre,” he asked.

“It is impractical, not possible and contrary to the Constitution. Democracy and government should be given priority. The financial issue is secondary, first priority is the Constitution and democracy. Constitution has to be upheld.”

The Trinamool leader took a dig at the BJP saying its leaders are all talk and no work and had made little contribution in the nation’s freedom struggle. “Those who wrote the Constitution, including Ambedkar, were pundits. We know nothing compared to them. They never spoke about the ‘one nation, one election’. They gave us a federal structure. The Central government is not superior compared to the states.” He said it wasn’t obligatory for the states to give whatever the Prime Minister demanded.

“The PM does not fulfil his promises. First, ask him to give Rs 15 lakh to all” as he had promised in his campaign before coming to power in 2014. The two-day meet is being held here. The regional parties participating include the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal, DMK, AIADMK, RLD, Shiromani Akali Dal.