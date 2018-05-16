PM Modi’s comments outbursts of frustration: TMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “unwarranted comments” on panchayat polls in West Bengal, the TMC today said Modi’s remarks were out of frustration as the BJP could not win a majority in Karnataka. “These comments are basically outbursts of frustration as his party has failed to reach the majority mark in Karantaka polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before questioning us, should answer on the anarchy that his party has created throughout the country,” TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee told PTI.

Modi today slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over violence that erupted during the panchayat elections yesterday. He said democracy was “murdered” for narrow political interests. Addressing BJP workers from New Delhi following the Karnataka verdict, Modi said the people should think seriously about the violence in West Bengal yesterday.

“Such kind of comments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completely unacceptable and unwarranted. He has commented on the issue without any proper knowledge about it. Those who have been killed are mostly our party cadres,” Chatterjee said. Widespread violence during the panchayat polls in West Bengal on Monday left at least 12 people dead and 43 injured.