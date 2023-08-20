PM Modi’s claim not an inch of land is lost to China ‘not true’, says Rahul Gandhi in Ladakh, BJP hits back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Ladakh, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday saying that the PM’s claim that not an inch of the Union Territory is lost to China is “not true”.

Speaking to reporters, after paying tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary on the banks of Pangong Lake in Ladakh, the Congress MP from Wayanad said, “Here the concern is the land that is being taken away by China…People here are clearly saying that the grazing lands have been taken away, and they can’t go there. The PM had said that not an inch of land has been lost, but that is not true. Ask anyone here,” he said.

In 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said during an all-party meeting convened to discuss the tense border situation with China that there was no intrusion by Chinese troops across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Speaking of his visit to Ladakh, Gandhi said that he had planned to come to the Union Territory during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. However, it was not possible due to “logistical reasons”.

“During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, we had to visit Ladakh, but due to logistical reasons, we couldn’t come. So, I thought to do a detailed tour of Ladakh. Therefore, we are travelling to Pangong, Nubra Valley and Kargil, to listen to people, to listen to their concerns,” he said.

#WATCH | "There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh, they are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want representation and there is a problem of unemployment…people are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy but state must be… pic.twitter.com/bymmXRci1H — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023

The former Congress president also raised questions over the Union territory status given to Ladakh after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

“There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh. They are not happy with the status that has been given to them. They want more representation, and unemployment and inflation are also their concerns…People are saying that the state should not be run by the bureaucracy but by representatives of the people,” he added.

Rahul’s remarks on China also found the support of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut who said that there is “evidence” that China has captured India’s land.

“China has captured India’s land and there is evidence of it as well. If Defence Minister and Prime Minister does not accept this, I think it is an injustice to Mother India. If Rahul Gandhi says something he says it thoughtfully,” Raut said, as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, the Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks, saying, “Congress who chanted the slogans of ‘hindi chini bhai bhai‘ and gave away 45,000 sq km to China, should first look within.”