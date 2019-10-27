PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers along LoC in Rajouri – see pics

PM Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with Indian Army jawans in in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated Diwali with Indian Army jawans in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister reached here in the morning amid tight security. He directly flew to the Army Brigade Headquarters in the border district to interact with the troops deployed along the Line of Control.

This was also his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The PM’s visit coincides with Infantry Day celebrations which is being observed to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 to push back Pakistan-supported intruders.

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister interacted with the soldiers at BG Brigade headquarters in the town. He also distributed sweets among the soldiers.

Army jawans were ecstatic after meeting the Prime Minister. Soldiers said they are happy and proud after the PM’s surprise visit.

“We have never thought of meeting the prime minister whose visit make our Diwali a memorable one,” one of the soldiers told reporters while leaving the venue after the departure of PM Modi, news agency PTI reported. He added that the visit of PM Modi was a big surprise and “we are feeling happy and proud after meeting him.”

On the way back from Rajouri, PM Modi also interacted with IAF officials at Pathankot Air Force Station.

Praising PM Modi for celebrating the Diwali festival with them, another soldier said such a gesture came as a morale booster for the soldiers who are working round-the-clock to secure the borders of the country.

“Prime minister is very good and lauded our role in safeguarding the border of the country… He assured that his government is behind us and will do whatever possible for us in acknowledgment of our service to the nation,” the soldier said.

#Diwali is sweeter when celebrated with our brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/skO2SfcwJ3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2019

This is for the third time that PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Diwali with the troops in the border state since 2014, and first after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions. PM Modi started the practice of interacting with troops serving in tough areas on Diwali soon after taking over as the prime minister in 2014 when he had spent his Diwali at Siachen in Ladakh region with the Jawans, besides visiting the flood victims in Srinagar. He visited Gurez sector of north Kashmir in 2017 and spent his Diwali with soldiers deployed there. In 2015, he visited the Punjab border on Diwali. His visit coincided with 50 years of 1965 Indo-Pak War.

The next year, Modi was in Himachal Pradesh, where he spent time with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at an outpost. In 2018, he celebrated the festival with Army and the ITBP personnel in the icy terrain near the India-China border in Uttarakhand.