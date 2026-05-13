Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to save fuel and reduce unnecessary spending has triggered a series of austerity steps across several Indian states. BJP-ruled state governments have started cutting down size of VIP convoys, reducing official travel, encouraging work-from-home and directing officials to use public transport more often.

ALSO READ Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre effective from May 14

The move comes amid rising concerns over global fuel prices and tensions in West Asia, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for India’s oil and gas imports.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have announced different measures aimed at conserving fuel and reducing expenses.

The latest push has also revived many practices seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as virtual meetings, video conferences and remote work arrangements.

PM Modi asks people to revive Covid-era habits

Speaking at an event in Telangana, PM Modi said India had already learned ways to reduce unnecessary travel during the pandemic.

“During the Corona period, we adopted work from home, online meetings, video conferences and developed many such systems. We had also become accustomed to them,” he said.

“Today, the need of the hour is that we restart those practices, as it would be in the national interest, and we must once again give them priority,” he added.

The Prime Minister also advised people to avoid unnecessary foreign trips and postpone gold purchases for a year. He urged citizens to support locally made products and reduce fuel and edible oil consumption.

States begin implementing cost-cutting measures

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a 50 per cent reduction in convoy vehicles and asked ministers and public representatives to use public transport at least once a week. The state also encouraged offices to conduct half of their internal meetings online.

Departments, schools and companies were advised to promote carpooling, cycling, electric vehicles and staggered office timings. Employees in industries and startups were also encouraged to work from home for two days a week where possible.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly said ministers would need approval before using aircraft for official travel unless it was extremely urgent. Several departments have already started shifting meetings online.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also asked ministers and MLAs to reduce official vehicle use and prefer Metro, buses and carpooling wherever possible.

In Gujarat, senior leaders reduced the size of their convoys, while some ministers reportedly gave up escort vehicles completely. Universities were directed to observe one “Chemical Engine Free Day” to encourage the use of bicycles, electric vehicles and public transport.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reduced his convoy to five vehicles, while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav cut his convoy size from 13 vehicles to eight.

Several states have also instructed officials to avoid unnecessary travel and focus more on virtual meetings as part of the larger austerity drive.