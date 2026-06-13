Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a crucial six-day diplomatic visit to Europe, covering France and Slovakia, in a trip expected to strengthen India’s strategic partnerships, boost technology cooperation and reinforce New Delhi’s growing role in global geopolitics.

The high-profile visit, scheduled from June 13 to June 18, includes bilateral meetings with world leaders, India’s participation in the 52nd G7 Summit, and major engagements focused on innovation, trade and emerging technologies.

Here is the complete stop-by-stop itinerary of PM Modi’s Europe tour.

First stop: Nice, France for bilateral talks with Macron

The first leg of the visit takes PM Modi to Nice, where he will hold high-level bilateral discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron. The meeting comes months after Macron’s visit to India, during which both countries elevated ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership.

During the talks, both leaders are expected to review progress on defence cooperation, economic partnerships, strategic security collaboration and regional geopolitical developments.

The discussions are also expected to focus on expanding cooperation in critical technologies and long-term investment partnerships between the two countries.

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Bharat Innovates conclave to showcase India’s startup power

On June 14, PM Modi and Macron will jointly inaugurate the Bharat Innovates conclave in Nice. Organised under the India-France Year of Innovation, the event is expected to become a major platform for India’s rapidly expanding startup ecosystem.

The conclave will feature nearly 120 Indian deep-tech startups and higher education research models, which will be showcased before more than 500 global investors, venture capital firms and technology companies.

The event is aimed at strengthening India’s image as a growing global technology hub while attracting fresh foreign investments into emerging sectors.

Historic visit to Slovakia marks diplomatic first

Following his engagements in France, PM Modi will travel to Bratislava on June 14, marking a historic diplomatic milestone.

This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the country gained independence in 1993.

The visit comes shortly after Slovak President Peter Pellegrini visited India earlier this year. During his visit, PM Modi will hold talks with President Pellegrini and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Trade, automobile manufacturing and India-EU talks on agenda

India is expected to focus heavily on expanding economic ties during the Slovakia visit. Talks are likely to centre around increasing investments in automobile manufacturing, railway infrastructure, industrial cooperation and bilateral trade.

Given Slovakia’s strategic position within the European Union, New Delhi is also expected to use the visit to build momentum around the long-pending India-European Union Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

The visit signals India’s growing push to deepen engagement with Central Europe beyond its traditional partnerships with Western European nations.

PM Modi heads to Evian for crucial G7 Summit

After completing engagements in Slovakia, PM Modi will travel to Evian to attend the 52nd G7 Summit, scheduled for June 16 and 17.

India’s invitation marks its eighth consecutive appearance at the summit, underlining the country’s expanding geopolitical influence and recognition as a major global power.

At the summit, India is expected to push for stronger representation of developing nations and advocate for issues affecting emerging economies.

India to amplify Global South concerns at G7

Speaking ahead of his departure, PM Modi said India would use the G7 platform to amplify the concerns of the Global South.

India is expected to highlight issues surrounding development financing, economic inequality, digital infrastructure access, climate transition challenges and technology democratisation.

New Delhi increasingly sees itself as a bridge between advanced economies and developing nations, especially amid shifting global power dynamics.

Final stop: Paris for Europe’s biggest technology expo

The final leg of PM Modi’s Europe tour will take him to Paris on June 18, where he will participate in VivaTech 2026, Europe’s largest technology and startup exhibition. The Indian Prime Minister will once again join President Macron during the event.

India is set to host the largest national pavilion at VivaTech 2026, showcasing its growing digital economy, startup ecosystem and emerging technology capabilities.

The government is also expected to use the platform to attract new European partnerships in sectors including artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, deep technology and digital infrastructure.