PM Modi wishes Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his 46th birthday. “Warm birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh’s hardworking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji. Yogi Ji is unwavering in his effort to transform the state. I wish him a long and healthy life in service of the people,” Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also wished Adityanath for a long life and good health calling him the “dynamic Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh”.

Other leaders, mostly Chief Ministers, along with Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah also wished the saffron party leader.

Adityanath was born on this day in 1972 in the village Panchur, Uttarakhand.