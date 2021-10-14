PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Manmohan Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya meets former PM at AIIMS

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met former prime minister Manmohan Singh and enquired about his health, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to his predecessor Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday after he complained of weakness following a fever. “I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji,” he tweeted.

