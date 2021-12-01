  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi wishes people of Nagaland on statehood day

December 01, 2021 12:02 PM

"On the special occasion of Nagaland's Statehood Day, greetings to the wonderful people of the state. Naga culture personifies valour and humane values," Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the people of Nagaland on its statehood day on Wednesday and said they are making rich contributions to the country’s growth. Nagaland, a border state in the northeast, is a diverse region and is home to many tribes. It became a state on December 1, 1963.

“On the special occasion of Nagaland’s Statehood Day, greetings to the wonderful people of the state. Naga culture personifies valour and humane values,” Modi said in a tweet.

“The people of Nagaland are making rich contributions to India’s growth. I pray for Nagaland’s progress in the years to come,” he added.

