PM Modi wishes Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath on birthday

Nath, 73, has requested party workers to avoid wasteful expenditure (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on his 73rd birthday, praying for his long and healthy life. Nath was born in 1946 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

“Birthday wishes to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Kamal Nath Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life,” Modi wrote on Twitter.