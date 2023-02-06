PM Modi will try his best to avoid discussion on Adani issue in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do their best to ensure that a discussion on the Adani issue is not taken up in Parliament. The country, Rahul said, must “know the power behind Adani”.

“Modi ji will do his best to avert a discussion on Adani ji in Parliament. There is a reason for it and you know that. I want there to be a discussion on the Adani issue and the truth should come out. The lakhs and crores of corruption that has taken place should come out. The nation must know what is the power behind Adani,” Rahul said, addressing reporters in Delhi.

In a swipe at the Centre and PM Modi, Rahul said that for years he has been talking of “Hum do Humare Do” and accused the government of running away from a discussion on the Adani issue.

“For a number of years, I have been talking about the government and ‘Hum do, Humare do’. The government does not want and is scared of a discussion in Parliament on Adani ji. The government should allow a discussion in Parliament and there will be attempts to avoid it,” he added.

Rahul’s remarks came in wake of the Opposition stepping up the ante against the government over the allegations against companies controlled by billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani.

The Parliament had to be adjourned for the third straight day today without transacting any business as the Opposition pressed for their demand to the government to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the issues raised in the Hindenburg Research report on Adani.

The Congress has accused the government of turning its back on investors who continue to lose money as Adani Group stocks continue to fall sharply. The share prices of Adani Group companies have been in a free fall since the Hindenburg report accused the conglomerate of resorting to alleged malpractices and stock manipulation. Estimates suggest that Rs 11 lakh crore of investor wealth has been wiped off in the bloodbath that followed the allegations against the Adani Group.