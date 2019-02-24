People can send their questions through the Namo app or using the hashtag #MeraBoothSabseMazboot on social media, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with BJP workers and sympathisers on February 28 will be the world’s largest video conference, as he is expected to speak to over one crore people spread across 15,000 location, party president Amit Shah said Sunday. “On 28th Feb, PM Modi will interact with over 1 crore BJP karyakartas, volunteers & well wishers, spread across 15,000 locations, in what would be world’s largest video conference,” Shah said in a tweet.

PM Modi will speak to 1 crore people across 15,000 locations in world’s largest video conference, says Amit Shah

Also read | India vs Australia T20 series 2019: When and where to watch 1st T20I live match, live telecast, live streaming

People can send their questions through the Namo app or using the hashtag #MeraBoothSabseMazboot on social media, he added. Modi is expected to speak to party workers over a host of political issues as the BJP gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April-May.