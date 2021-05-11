PM Modi will not attend G7 summit in person: MEA

The G7 summit is scheduled to take place in Cornwall in the UK next month.
“While appreciating the invitation to the Prime Minister by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the G7 Summit as a special invitee, given the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will not attend the G7 Summit in person,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
The G7 comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.
