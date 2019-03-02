PM Modi warned Pakistan not to harm IAF pilot Abhinandan, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

By: | Published: March 2, 2019 1:40 PM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing a safe release of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath called PM Modi a “strong prime minister”. (Reuters)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing a safe release of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. Adityanath said PM Modi had warned Pakistan not to harm the IAF pilot.

“There was a time when Pakistan used to attack us indiscriminately. And we know how difficult it was in the past to secure the release of our soldiers from their custody. This time, our brave IAF pilots destroyed Pak fighter planes before they could enter Indian territory,” Yogi Adityanath said while addressing a gathering at a Shivratri fair at Junagadh town in Gujarat, which has been declared ‘Mini Kumbh’ by the BJP government in Gujarat.

Read | Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar ill, undergoing treatment at Pak army hospital

Calling Modi a “strong prime minister”, he further said, “He (Modi) made it clear that we will not compromise. A warning was given that Pakistan will face consequences if anything happens to the soldier. Only a strong PM can show such a willpower.”

The UP CM also lauded the IAF pilot’s bravery. He tweeted, “India is proud of you Wing Commander Abhinandan! The nation salute the way you defended the sovereignty of the country by displaying indomitable courage and bravery. Uttar Pradesh, along with entire nation is proud of your exemplary courage. Jai Hind Jai Hind Ki Sena!”

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned to home late on Friday after being held in Pakistan’s captivity for nearly three days. The IAF pilot was captured on February 27 by Pakistan following a dogfight between the two air forces in which his MIG-21 was shot down.

