PM Modi wants ‘quality debate’ in Parliament; moots idea of ‘One Nation One Legislative Platform’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that he wishes to see the assemblies and Parliament have quality debates without the political slurs. Addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference via video conferencing, PM Modi said that the day should be the healthiest time and mark a healthy day for the Houses.

“Can we think of setting a separate time for Quality Debate as well? Such a debate in which dignity, seriousness is fully followed, no one should make political slurs on anyone. In a way, it should be the healthiest time and a healthy day of the house,” said PM Modi. The Prime Minister also mooted the idea of ‘One Nation One Legislative Platform’ to give the much needed technological boost to the Parliamentary system and to connect all democratic bodies of the country.

हम Quality Debate के लिए भी अलग से समय निर्धारित करने के बारे में सोच सकते हैं क्या? ऐसी डिबेट जिसमें मर्यादा का, गंभीरता का पूरी तरह से पालन हो, कोई किसी पर राजनीतिक छींटाकशी ना करे। एक तरह से वो सदन का सबसे Healthy समय हो, Healthy Day हो: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 17, 2021

“I have an idea of ‘One Nation One Legislative Platform’. A portal that not only gives the necessary technological boost to our parliamentary system, but also works to connect all the democratic units of the country,” he said.

मेरा एक विचार ‘वन नेशन वन लेजिस्लेटिव प्लेटफॉर्म’ का है। एक ऐसा पोर्टल जो न केवल हमारी संसदीय व्यवस्था को जरूरी technological boost दे, बल्कि देश की सभी लोकतान्त्रिक इकाइयों को जोड़ने का भी काम करे: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 17, 2021

PM Modi also said that Houses can reserve three to four days for the public representative to share their experience of doing something special for the society and tell the country about this aspect of their social life. PM Modi said that this will help not only other public representatives but people of the society as well to learn new things.

The Prime Minister said that the traditions, arrangements and conduct of public representatives in the Houses should be as per Indian values. “The traditions and arrangements of our house should be Indian in nature. Our policies, our laws should strengthen the spirit of being an Indian, the resolve of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. Most importantly, our own conduct in the house should be according to Indian values,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that the next 25 years are very important for India and the only mantra for fulfilling this should be ‘duty’.

“We have to take the country to new heights, achieve extraordinary goals in the years to come. These resolutions will be fulfilled only by ‘everyone’s effort’. And in democracy, when we talk about ‘Sabka Prayas’ in the federal system of India, then the role of all the states becomes a base for that,” said the PM.

The prime minister also said that democracy is not just a system for India but is India’s nature and its natural tendency.