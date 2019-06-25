PM Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu condole death of spiritual leader Swami Satyamitranand

Published: June 25, 2019 3:43:13 PM

Swami Satyamitranand Giri Ji Maharaj, the founder of the Bharat Mata temple in Haridwar, Swami Satyamitranand died this morning after a prolonged illness in Haridwar.

 Swami Satyamitranand Giri Ji Maharaj (Jansatta.com)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday condoled the demise of spiritual leader Swami Satyamitranand Giri Ji Maharaj, recalling his contribution in serving the tribals and the poor. The founder of the Bharat Mata temple in Haridwar, Swami Satyamitranand died this morning after a prolonged illness in Haridwar.

“Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Swami Satyamitranand Giri Ji Maharaj who founded Bharat Mata temple in Haridwar,” Naidu tweeted. He said the spiritual leader “rendered invaluable services and established Samanvaya Seva Foundation to serve poor people from tribal and hilly areas by providing free education and medical facilities”.

“He established many learning centres & travelled across the globe to spread the message of Sanatana Dharma,” the vice president said.
Modi said Swami Satyamitranand epitomised spirituality and wisdom. “He devoted his life towards empowering the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. He was extremely proud of India’s rich history and culture. My tributes to this divine soul. Om Shanti,” the prime minister tweeted.

